Fran Drescher Wins Re-Election as SAG-AFTRA President
EASY WIN
In an easy victory Saturday night, Fran Drescher was reelected for a second two-year term as SAG-AFTRA president. Drescher won 81 percent of the votes cast, beating her opponent, Maya Gilbert-Dunbar, who received 19 percent. Joely Fisher, running alongside Drescher, also won reelection as secretary treasurer with 70 percent of the vote, beating Peter Antico for the position. Drescher and Fisher were elected two years ago on opposing parties with Drescher on the Unite for Strength slate and Fisher with MembershipFirst. But in a shocking plot twist, the two united on one ticket to form a unity slate in June in light of the ongoing guild strike. “These are dynamic times and as one member body, we will weather the storms, stand on our principles and make sure our major contributions to this collaborative art form shall never again be diminished but rather be exalted,” Drescher said in a statement, according to Deadline.