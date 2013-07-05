France Has a Spy Program, Too

CHEAT SHEET
Can we just say at this point that every government is spying? France is the latest to be labeled Big Brother, now charged with surveiling its citizens’ phone calls, emails, and Internet activity, according to an investigation by French newspaper Le Monde. The NSA-style program reportedly doesn’t look at individual intercepts for content, but uses the data to connect the dots and networks of communication. The French daily called the intelligence agency’s program illegal and “outside any serious control.”