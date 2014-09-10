France Ready to Bomb ISIS in Iraq

CHEAT SHEET
President Obama's coalition to fight ISIS just got another powerful member: France. Hours before the president addresses the world, the French foreign minister said that his country was ready to bomb the terrorists. "In Iraq ... we will take part in military air action if necessary," Laurent Fabius said suring a speech at the Sciences Po academy in Paris. "The situation in Syria is different," he cautioned. Fabius clarified that the circumstances in Iraq and Syria could not have the same response. "We must act in both cases, but not with the same modalities."