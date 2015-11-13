France Tightens Border Control

CHEAT SHEET
France closed its borders, restricted travel, and activated the armed forces on Friday night following an emergency decree from French President François Hollande. “Long live the Republic,” he said. “Long live France.”
Following a midnight cabinet meeting, the French government unveiled new security powers for authorities in the Paris area including confiscating weapons, imposing house arrest on individuals considered dangerous, and ordering the temporary closure of public places such as concert halls and theaters. Authorities also have the power to freely conduct searches of premises.