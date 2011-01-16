Franco to Play Serial Killer

Actor, writer, director...stalker? James Franco will play the part of real-life stalker and killer Richard Ramirez in the upcoming film, The Night Stalker based on Philip Carlo's book of the same name. Franco will also be directing the film this summer when he's on break from his studies at Yale. The lead singer of Soundgarden, Chris Cornell, is co-producing the movie along with Nicolas Constantine who wrote the screenplay. Ramirez was found guilty of 13 counts of murder, five attempted murders, 11 sexual assaults, and 14 burglaries after a rampage in 1985. He's currently sitting on death row in California. Carlo died two months ago after battling Lou Gehrig's disease. His wife says that Carlo "was very impressed" with Cornell and Franco's vision for the film.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED