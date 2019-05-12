ESPN: Frank Vogel to Become New Lakers Head Coach With Jason Kidd on Staff

Frank Vogel has reportedly agreed to become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, with Jason Kidd on his staff. Citing sources, ESPN reports that Vogel agreed to a three-year deal on Saturday after meeting with the team’s management. Kidd will reportedly have an assistant coaching role. Vogel’s reported hiring comes after Monty Williams and Ty Lue both turned down offers to take the head coach position. Vogel, who previously served as head coach of the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers, led the Pacers to playoff appearances in five seasons with them. He will be taking the reins of the Lakers after the team missed playoffs for the sixth year in a row.