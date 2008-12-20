Franken Takes Lead In Minn.

CHEAT SHEET
For the first time in Minnesota's messy Senate recount, Al Franken has slipped ahead of Norm Coleman. The Democrat opened up a small lead of 262 votes at the end of the Friday as the state Canvassing Board came close to finishing the count of hundreds of disputed ballots. But don't expect this latest swing to last long. There are still 5,000 withdrawn challenges to be counted and an estimated 1,600 ballots that were improperly rejected. The Coleman camp thinks those are his for the taking. Coleman attorney Tony Trimble said, "We'll see our ship come in and we're quite pleased with that anticipation." He continued, "We've purchased our cruise tickets"--which is perhaps extending the metaphor a bit too far.