    French ‘Flying Man’ Crosses English Channel on His Flying Machine

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Yves Herman/Reuters

    French inventor Franky Zapata flew his homemade jet-powered hoverboard over the English Channel in just 20 minutes on Sunday. Reuters reports that Zapata left Sangatte on the French side of the Dover Straits around 6 a.m. and reached the British shores, 21 miles away, carrying only his kerosene backpack. He was flanked by three helicopters and had to make one stop on a boat midway through. He had previously attempted the crossing in mid Jully, but fell into the sea. “For the last five to six kilometers I just really enjoyed it,” Zapata said upon his arrival. “Whether this is a historic event or not, I’m not the one to decide that, time will tell.”

