Frantic Bondi Hands MAGA Anti-Vax Win Amid Epstein Civil War

Attorney General Pam Bondi is getting desperate.

With President Donald Trump’s supporters turning against her in a pitched battle with Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino over the infamous “Epstein files,” Bondi decided to throw a bone to MAGA’s anti-vaxxers.

“At my direction @TheJusticeDept has dismissed charges against Dr. Kirk Moore," she posted on X Saturday.

Moore, a plastic surgeon in Utah, allegedly destroyed over $28 million worth of government-provided Covid vaccines, handed out fraudulent vaccination record cards and even administered saline shots to children instead of the Covid vaccine.

At my direction @TheJusticeDept has dismissed charges against Dr. Kirk Moore.



Dr. Moore gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so. He did not deserve the years in prison he was facing. It ends today. — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) July 12, 2025

“Dr. Moore gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so. He did not deserve the years in prison he was facing,” Bondi added. “It ends today.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene effusively thanked Bondi on X after the announcement, posting, “Thank you AG Pam Bondi for dropping the WRONGFUL charges against Dr. Kirk Moore.”

She stood in Bondi’s court, adding, “Thankfully, as soon as I told Pam Bondi about Dr. Moore’s case she swiftly moved to drop the charges against him. This is a big win!”

Thank you AG Pam Bondi for dropping the WRONGFUL charges against Dr. Kirk Moore!@Moore22K is a hero who refused to inject his patients with a government mandated unsafe vaccine!.



We can never again allow our government to turn tyrannical under our watch.



Thankfully, as soon… https://t.co/2OUpLPQBpT — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 12, 2025

Bondi then gushed over Greene in return: “This would not have been possible without @RepMTG who brought this case to my attention,“ she posted. ”She has been a warrior for Dr. Moore and for ending the weaponization of government."

This would not have been possible without @RepMTG who brought this case to my attention. She has been a warrior for Dr. Moore and for ending the weaponization of government. https://t.co/XF7nLi8WOn — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) July 12, 2025

Greene called on the DOJ to drop charges against Moore last week: “This man is a hero, not a criminal,” she wrote, adding that “the charges were filed under Biden’s DOJ, not Trump.”

“The Covid vaccine kills and injures people, but this brave doctor, who is a veteran by the way, is being prosecuted for helping people avoid tyrannical vaccine mandates under Democrats,” Greene said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene effusively thanked Bondi on X after the announcement, posting, “Thank you AG Pam Bondi for dropping the WRONGFUL charges against Dr. Kirk Moore.” Kayla Bartkowski/Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

She also repeated the conspiracy that “Big Pharma was given billions of taxpayer’s dollars for experimental covid vaccines,” which were “forced on Americans, our military, and our children against their will.”

Bondi’s attempt to butter up far-right constituents comes after she and Bongino sparred at the White House Wednesday over Bondi’s handling of the DOJ’s files on alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. A leaked memo revealed earlier this week that the DOJ and FBI’s cases on the disgraced financier had been essentially closed, and that no “client list”—the subject of widespread conspiracies among the president’s MAGA base—existed.

Bongino, who didn’t show up for work Friday, is allegedly threatening to quit after a spat with the attorney general.

“Bongino is out-of-control furious,” a person who’d spoken with him told NBC Friday. “This destroyed his career. He’s threatening to quit and torch Pam unless she’s fired.”

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino and Bondi have been at war over the infamous "Epstein files." Phillip Faraone/Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Politicon

He gave the administration an ultimatum: “It’s me or her,” Bongino said, according to Axios. “She goes or I go.”

The clash has sparked a MAGA-wide civil war, with some conservative influencers siding with Bongino and others staying loyal to Bondi.

A source close to Bongino told Axios Friday that “he ain’t coming back.”

The White House told Politico Friday, however, that there was no infighting. White House spokesperson Harrison Fields said that the “experienced law and order team” was carrying out their work “with unity.”