Fraudster Jailed After Pretending to Vaccinate 92-Year-Old Woman Against COVID
A British fraudster who conned an old lady into paying almost $200 for a non-existent COVID vaccine at the height of the pandemic has been jailed. David Chambers, 33, gave a pretend jab to the 92-year-old woman at her home in southwest London last December after telling her that he worked for the National Health Service. Five days after charging for the non-existent jab—he pressed something sharp into the back of her wrist without breaking the skin—he returned to ask for another £100 ($138). But the woman had already realized it was a scam and alerted the police. Chambers, who had previously targeted other elderly ladies, was jailed for three and a half years.