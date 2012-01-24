Fred Thompson Endorses Gingrich

CHEAT SHEET
Fred Thompson—whom you may recognize from his roles as U.S. senator from Tennessee, one-time presidential hopeful, and D.A. Arthur Branch on Law & Order—has endorsed Newt Gingrich for the Republican presidential nomination. Appearing on Sean Hannity's Fox News show, Thompson said, "I have come to the growing realization that Newt Gingrich is the guy who can articulate what America is all about." Thompson dropped out of the 2008 presidential race early on in the primary cycle and afterward supported John McCain.