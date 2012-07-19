Fred Willard Fired by PBS

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
Fondling yourself in public isn’t exactly family-friendly. That’s the lesson sure to be learned by actor Fred Willard, who was fired by PBS Thursday after being arrested for “engaging in a lewd act” at a Los Angeles adult-movie theater Wednesday night. Willard—who was recently hired as the narrator for PBS’s new competitive antiquing show Market Warriors—was allegedly seen fondling himself at the Tiki Theater during a routine inspection of Santa Monica Boulevard. The Best in Show star was booked for lewd conduct and later released, according to police. PBS says that Mark Walberg, the current host of Antiques Roadshow, will now narrate the new television show.