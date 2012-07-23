Fred Willard: XXX Film ‘Lousy’

CHEAT SHEET
As the jokes pile up following Fred Willard’s arrest Wednesday for allegedly masturbating at a Hollywood porn theater, the actor is also maintaining a sense of humor about the affair. Willard took to Twitter Monday afternoon to address the allegations for the first time: “Wail til you hear my version; much more PG. & my review, lousy film, but theater would make a terrific racquetball court.” The actor, who was fired by PBS as narrator of a new antiquing show, also tweeted that he hasn’t been let go from his gig as host of ABC upcoming Trust Us With Your Life.