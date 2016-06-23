Freddie Gray Van Driver Acquitted on All Charges

Caesar Goodson, the driver of the police van in which Baltimore man Freddie Gray sustained a fatal spinal injury, was acquitted of second-degree murder Thursday. Goodson, 46, faced charges surrounding the death of Gray, who died in police custody last year—a week after he was in the van. Two other officers have been tried in court surrounding Gray’s death. One case ended in a hung jury, and another officer was acquitted entirely. Other charges brought against Goodson included assault, misconduct, involuntary manslaughter, and reckless endangerment. He was acquitted on all of them.
Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake said in a statement that Goodson will face an administrative review by the city's police department. "I know that the citizens of Baltimore will continue to respect the judicial process and the ruling of the court," she said.