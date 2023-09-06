Freddie Mercury’s Piano Busts John Lennon Auction Record

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
The piano on which Queen’s Freddie Mercury composed “Bohemian Rhapsody” sold for a record $2.2 million on Wednesday—beating out the $2.1 million once paid for the piano John Lennon used to write “Imagine.” The piano was one of 1,500 items from Mercury’s estate included in a massive Sotheby’s auction—and it’s already yielding boffo results, according to The Wall Street Journal. Hand-written lyrics for “Bohemian Rhapsody” went for $1.7 million and a draft of “Killer Queen” went for $352,687.