Frederik Is Crowned King of Denmark With a Very Public Kiss

A day of royal drama and ceremony in Denmark culminated with a very public kiss between the newly crowned King Frederik X and wife Queen Mary following the official abdication of Frederik’s mother, Queen Margrethe II.

The couple’s kiss on the balcony of the Christiansborg Palace, site of the Danish Parliament in Copenhagen, came after weeks of whispers about the troubled state of their marriage following rumors Frederik that had an affair with socialite Geneveva Casanova after they were photographed together during his private trip to Madrid. Casanova denied the rumors.

Margrethe, 83, announced her abdication in her annual New Year’s Eve address—the first Danish monarch to voluntarily leave the throne in nearly 900 years.

Some royal observers posited that Margrethe had abdicated to help bolster Frederik and Mary’s marriage, though Margrethe herself said, “In February this year, I underwent extensive back surgery. Everything went well, thanks to the competent health personnel, who took care of me. Inevitably, the operation gave cause to thoughts about the future—whether now would be an appropriate time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation.”

Today, after a final ceremonial procession through the city’s streets, Margrethe—who will retain the title of queen—signed a declaration of abdication, ending her 52-year reign. After signing it, Margrethe reportedly rose and gestured to Frederik to take her place. Her last words before leaving the Council of State were, “God save the king.”

In front of an estimated 100,000-strong crowd, Mette Frederiksen, the Danish prime minister, proclaimed Frederik, 55, the new king.

In his speech, per a translation by royal blogger Gert’s Royals, Frederik said: “My mother, Her Majesty Queen Margrethe the 2nd, has ruled Denmark for 52 years. For half a century, she has followed the times with our common heritage as a starting point. She will always be remembered as a monarch beyond the ordinary. Like few, my mother has managed to be at one with her kingdom. Today, the throne passes on.

“ I face the future knowing that I am not alone. Bound, committed, for the Kingdom of Denmark. ” — King Frederik X

“My hope is to become a unifying king of tomorrow. It’s a task I’ve been waiting for all my life. It is a responsibility I take on with respect, pride and great joy. It is a deed I will take pains to carry out, and carry through the position I have been entrusted with. I need all the support I can get. From my beloved wife, from my family, from you and from that which is greater than us. I face the future knowing that I am not alone. Bound, committed, for the Kingdom of Denmark.”

Frederik and Mary were joined on the palace balcony by their children Christian, 18, Isabella, 16, and Vincent and Josephine, both 13.