Free Climbing the Eiffel Tower With a Daredevil

Armed with nothing but a GoPro, British adventurer and professional adrenaline junkie James Kingston managed to climb the framework of the Eiffel Tower from its base to the top.

Kingston began his ascent of the French landmark at 1 a.m. Once he reached the top, he stayed put until he was spotted at about 9 a.m. After finally climbing down, he was handcuffed, taken into police custody, and questioned for six hours.

Fortunately for Kingston, climbing the Eiffel Tower with your bare hands is not illegal—yet. He was released without charges after promising that he would not climb the tower again for three years.