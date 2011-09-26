Freed Hikers Describe Iran Nightmare

Freed after over two years in an Iranian prison, American hikers Joshua Fattal and Shane Bauer arrived in New York on Sunday and told a story of their fight to keep in contact with their families and maintain their sanity. The two, along with their friend Sarah Shourd, were captured in 2009 when they accidentally wandered into Iran from Iraq. Fattal and Bauer had to wage repeated hunger strikes to be given the letters their families sent, and were later falsely told their families had abandoned them. "Many times, too many times, we heard the screams of other prisoners being beaten and there was nothing we could do to help them," Fattal said. Bauer was also beaten, and both endured solitary confinement. They kept in shape by lifting water bottles, tying on their sandals so they could run, and discussing books.
