Freeman Gives Obama PAC $1M

Perhaps the expected financial success of his new movie, The Dark Knight Rises, had Morgan Freeman feeling particularly generous. The actor pulled a Bill Maher and donated $1 million last month to Priorities Action USA, the super PAC supporting President Obama's reelection. In a statement, Freeman explained his massive donation. “Pres. Obama has done a remarkable job in historically difficult circumstances,” he wrote. “He ended combat operations in Iraq, put in place sensible reforms of Wall Street, saved the auto industry and protected the health care of every American. He has lead our nation to be more tolerant and placed impressive, accomplished women on the Supreme Court.” Freeman also said he was “proud to lend my voice—and support—to those who defend him.”
