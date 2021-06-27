French Authorities Investigating Exuberant Fan Who Derailed Tour De France
OFF ROAD
Authorities in France have launched a formal investigation into a dramatic crash at the Tour de France on Saturday after a female fan stepped onto the road as cyclists approached. The woman, who was carrying a sign that appeared to be for TV cameras filming the race according to CNN, hit German cyclist Tony Martin, who was among the riders leading the pack. After he fell, more than a dozen riders then piled on top of him, some sustaining injuries that took them out of the race. Images from the accident show bent bicycle and strewn helmets at the site. The authorities posted a message on Facebook announcing the investigation into what they call “unintentional injuries” caused by a “manifestly deliberate violation of an obligation of safety or prudence.”