French Gov. Vows to Punish Horsemeat Pushers

France has had enough horsey business. After a food distributor with branches in both the U.K. and France recalled beef lasagna for containing high levels of horsemeat, the government vowed on Saturday to punish the offenders. An investigation revealed that the horsemeat originated in Romania. The distributor was under the impression that the lasagna contained high-quality French beef. But the real story is much longer: the Romanian horsemeat was supplied by a Dutch firm to a Cypriot trader, who sold it frozen to a French firm that supplied a factory in Luxembourg, which in turn made the lasagna. Well, at least the meal was worldly.