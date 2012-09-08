French Police Search Victims’ Home

CHEAT SHEET
French investigators traveled to Britain on Saturday to search the home of a British couple found murdered in the French Alps, while medical officials said the couple’s 7-year-old daughter remains in a medically induced coma. Saad al-Hilli, 50, his wife, Iqbal, and a woman believed to be Iqbal’s 74-year-old mother were shot dead in their car, while the couple’s 7-year-old daughter was found unconscious near the car and their 4-year-old daughter was found alive underneath the bodies. A fourth victim, a bicyclist named Sylvain Mollier, was found shot in the head nearby.