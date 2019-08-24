CHEAT SHEET
French Police Use Tear Gas and Water Cannons on G7 Protesters
French riot police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse anti-capitalism protesters blocking roads in Bayonne, a town near Biarritz, where the Group of 7 summit is being held this weekend. Some protesters hurled stones and shouted at police, but most of the demonstrations were largely peaceful, Reuters reports. France deployed more than 13,000 police to ensure that none of the protesters could get near world leaders during the three-day summit, following months of anti-government “yellow-vest” demonstrations throughout the country this year. Earlier on Saturday, thousands of demonstrators marched peacefully along the French-Spanish border to demand more action against climate change. Four officers were wounded from protests yesterday after protesters fired a homemade mortar near the anti-G7 gathering in Hendaye.