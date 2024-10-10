Macron: Filming ‘Emily in Paris’ in Rome ‘Doesn’t Make Sense’

The president of France has declared that he will “fight hard” to keep Netflix’s hit Emily in Paris from leaving the capital city.

President Emmanuel Macron’s comments, published Wednesday in a Variety cover story, come after some of the show’s fans were left puzzled by main character Emily, played by Lily Collins, announcing plans to relocate to Rome at the end of the show’s fourth season .

According to Macron, Rome “doesn’t make sense” to him either. “We will ask them to remain in Paris,” he told Variety.

Rome’s mayor Roberto Gualtieri waded into the conversation on X, telling Macron not to “worry.”

“Emily is doing great in Rome. And one can’t control the heart: let’s let her choose,” wrote Gualtieri.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Gualtieri added, “Doesn’t President Macron have more pressing matters to worry about?”

Gualtieri said he “would like to hope that Macron was joking.” He added, “He ought to know that a production company like Netflix does not take orders from heads of state or make decisions based on political pressure.”

Macron seemingly has a personal stake in keeping the show in the City of Lights after French first lady Brigitte Macron made a cameo in the show’s season four.

“I was super proud, and she was very happy to do it,” Macron said about the appearance. “It’s just a few minutes, but I think it was a very good moment for her.”

He added, “I think it’s good for the image of France. Emily in Paris is super positive in terms of attractiveness for the country. For my own business, it’s a very good initiative.”