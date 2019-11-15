CHEAT SHEET
    OH NO

    French Tourist Dies After Falling From Thai Waterfall While Taking Selfie: Police

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Madaree Tohlala/Getty

    A French tourist has died after he slipped and fell from a waterfall in Thailand while taking a selfie, CBS News reports. Police said Friday that the 33-year-old man fell Thursday from the Na Mueang 2 waterfall, reportedly in the same spot where a Spanish tourist died earlier this year. “His friend said he was trying to take a selfie and then he slipped and fell,” Lieutenant Phuvadol Viriyavarangkul, from the island's tourist police, told Agence France-Presse. He said it took several hours to retrieve the man's body because the “site was very slippery and steep,” and confirmed the spot was now roped off with a warning sign near it. According to a 2018 study, more than 250 people died while taking selfies between 2011 to 2017, with two of the most common selfie-related deaths including drowning and falling from heights.

