French Town Bans Clown Costumes

Apparently France is facing a bizarre crisis of fake clowns terrorizing its citizens. Pranksters dressed up as scary clowns have been causing problems on the streets, scaring children and the general population, sometimes while armed with pistols, knives, or bats, and sometimes beating people up. As a result, the village of Vendargues in southern France has put into place a ban on anyone wearing a clown costume. The mayor said it is to “avoid any disruption… by evil clowns.. It’s about protecting children by preventing any ill-intentioned clowns from mixing with residents.” In another French town last week, a 19-year-old got a six-month suspended jail term for scaring passers-by while in clown costume. An additional 14 teens were arrested while dressed as clowns and carrying weapons in the port town of Agde.
