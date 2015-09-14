French Train Hero Getting Purple Heart

CHEAT SHEET
Spencer Stone, one of three American soldiers who stopped a gunman aborad a French train last month, will receive the Purple Heart, the Secretary of the Air Force said Monday. Purple Hearts are typically reserved for acts committed in combat but the 2015 Defense Authorization Act extended the possibility to individuals wounded or killed in acts related to terrorist organizations. Stone was stabbed by the assailant who was wielding a box-cutter.