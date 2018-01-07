CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    French Village Wakes Up to Hole in Front of Church as Treasure-Hunters Strike Again

    OOO, AHHH

    via The Daily Beast

    The search for a mythical treasure trove has made its way to a French church, where people in Rennes-le-Château are looking for gold coins and gems that were, according to a myth, buried there in the 19th century. A large hole was recently dug in front of the town’s church. In 1960, according to the Telegraph, the town’s mayor banned such digging because the area was beginning to look like “Swiss cheese.” A city official said recently that the town does not want to find itself “with swarms of treasure-hunters again.”

    Read it at Telegraph