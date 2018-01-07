French Village Wakes Up to Hole in Front of Church as Treasure-Hunters Strike Again

Read it at Telegraph
The search for a mythical treasure trove has made its way to a French church, where people in Rennes-le-Château are looking for gold coins and gems that were, according to a myth, buried there in the 19th century. A large hole was recently dug in front of the town’s church. In 1960, according to the Telegraph, the town’s mayor banned such digging because the area was beginning to look like “Swiss cheese.” A city official said recently that the town does not want to find itself “with swarms of treasure-hunters again.”