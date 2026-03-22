Frenzied Trump, 79, Posts Crazed Threats in Early Morning Spree

President Donald Trump went on an unhinged early morning posting spree, declaring Democrats as enemies of the state and fantasizing about serving an illegal third term.

The 79-year-old president posted and reshared 13 times on Sunday morning on his social media platform, Truth Social, 13 times from his Mar-a-Lago base. He implied that his next target after Iran was the Democratic Party in one post.

“Now with the death of Iran, the greatest enemy America has is the Radical Left, Highly Incompetent, Democrat Party!” he wrote. “Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Donald Trump calls Democrats an enemy of the state in a Truth Social post. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

While Trump claims “the death of Iran,” the war he has started with Israel against the country on Feb. 28 rages on.

He has repeatedly said that the U.S. is close to victory while also letting it slip that his military is not in total control of this fight. On Saturday evening, he pushed back on suggestions that he could not meet his war objectives. He said the U.S. “has blown Iran off the map,” only to undercut his own authority by begging Iran not to close the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he steps from Air Force One upon his arrival in West Palm Beach. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The commander-in-chief also reshared a post from a MAGA fan account suggesting he should serve a third term and amplifying stolen election conspiracies. Trump, 79, has repeatedly threatened to circumvent the 22nd Amendment, which sets presidential term limits to two terms. He has even floated the idea of running for a presumptive and unprecedented fourth term in 2032, which would make him 86 during the election.

Donald Trump reposts a meme pushing for a "3rd term for Trump as a reward from stolen election." Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

“3rd term for Trump as a reward from stolen election,” the Sunday morning repost said.

Trump also reiterated his threat to send ICE agents to U.S. airports amid a TSA staffing shortage. He had first shared his intention to send ICE to airports in a Truth Social post on Saturday as retaliation for the Democrats’ refusal to fund the Department of Homeland Security in a holdout over immigration enforcement reforms.

Trump confirms that ICE will be deployed to airports across the country. Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

“On Monday, ICE will be going to airports to help our wonderful TSA Agents who have stayed on the job despite the fact that the Radical Left Democrats, who are only focused on protecting hard line criminals who have entered our Country illegally, are endangering the USA by holding back the money that was long ago agreed to with signed and sealed contracts, and all,” Trump shared in a Sunday morning update. “But watch, no matter how great a job ICE does, the Lunatics leading the incompetent Dems will be highly critical of their work. THEY WILL DO A FANTASTIC JOB. The great Tom Homan is in charge!!!”

Border czar Tom Homan confirmed the plans to send ICE to airports on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday.

“We’re simply there to help TSA do their job in areas that don’t need their specialized expertise, such as screening through the X-ray machine — Not training that, we won’t do that,” Homan said. “But there are roles we can play to release TSA officers from the non-significant roles, such as guarding an exit so they can get back to the scanning machines and move people quicker, and we’re just simply helping our fellow officers at TSA.”

The White House did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Front-line TSA employee call-outs have risen during the DHS shutdown, and more than 300 agents have quit. Mike Blake/REUTERS

TSA agents have quit in droves, while others have simply called out sick after the partial government shutdown has left them without pay for over a month. Some agents reported that they have resorted to selling blood to make ends meet.