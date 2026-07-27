Fresh Details Emerge About New ‘MAGA Barbie’s’ Right-Wing Support

Sophie Cunningham appears to be of MAGA mindset.

The WNBA star, who created a firestorm over her comments about transgender athletes, has also shared videos promoting anti-immigration and other right-wing sentiments.

The Indiana Fever guard reposted a video on TikTok, where she has 3.2 million followers, captioned: “the illegal immigrant conversation confuses me so much.”

Cunningham and her teammate Caitlin Clark rose to fame last year. Wendell Cruz/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The re-posted creator, who also included the hashtags “MAGA” and “conservatives,” blasted undocumented people for not “following rules” and argued that those who enter the United States illegally do not deserve sympathy. “You shouldn’t have f—ing came here to begin with,” the creator, who identifies as “Matrix,” said.

Cunningham, 29, also reposted a video that declared “rap is demonic,” “being promiscuous leads to regret,” and referred to “modern tv” as “propoganda.”

Amid a nationwide outcry over ICE agents' hardline tactics, Cunningham reshared this post. Screenshot/TikTok/TikTok

She also reposted a video criticizing Olympian Hunter Hess, who made headlines after admitting he had “mixed emotions” about representing the United States at the Winter Olympics. The clip begins with Hess saying, “Just ‘cuz I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

It then cuts to a WWE clip of The Rock saying, “Shut up, b–h.”

The basketball player also reshared a compilation video of “USA core”—reasons to love America—which included a clip of President Donald Trump kissing the American flag at the 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference.

The basketball player also shared a post that slammed rap as "demonic." Screenshot/Tik/TikTok

Last week, Cunningham was thrust into the spotlight after saying she wanted to “protect young girls in a locker room” and prevent female athletes from having to compete against “biological men.”

A representative for Cunningham could not be reached.

The White House quickly jumped in to defend Cunningham, perhaps thrilled to add another celebrity to its roster alongside Kid Rock, Nicki Minaj, and, however briefly, Nate Bargatze.

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was following the story and agreed with Cunningham. She also praised Cunningham for “standing up for women and girls,” telling reporters: “It’s completely ludicrous that anyone could support that.”

“It’s even more ludicrous that you do have Sophia Cunningham, a female athlete herself, very accomplished in her own right, coming forth and speaking her truth—that men should play in women’s sports.

“We want to protect women and girls, and the backlash she is receiving from Democrats and left-wing thinkers across the country is astonishing.”

Still, Cunningham told ESPN she agrees with things on “both sides, disagree with things on both sides.”