Donald Trump’s problematic right hand appeared battered and swollen during an appearance on Thursday, which saw the president wear a Band-Aid for the third day running.

Trump, 79, appeared at a signing ceremony on Thursday with the president of the Republic of Rwanda and the president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The ceremony took place at the Institute of Peace in Washington D.C., which was renamed after the president this week.

Trump had his hands hidden behind the podium as he made his opening remarks.

President Donald Trump listens as Kenyan President William Ruto delivers remarks during a peace accord signing ceremony between Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace on December 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Close up look at the Band-Aid on Donald Trump's hand. Getty

However, when he stood up next to the podium while other officials made their speeches, the unexplained Band-Aid on his right hand was clearly visible, despite occasionally covering it with his other hand during the event.

Makeup could also be seen lathered onto the president’s hand. Trump has been a frequent user of heavy concealer on his right hand in an attempt to cover the persistent bruising.

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi (L) speaks during a peace accord signing ceremony between himself and Rwandan President Paul Kagame (R) hosted by President Donald Trump the at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace on December 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The presidential plasters were first spotted this week when Trump had two Band-Aids on his hand during a lengthy Cabinet meeting on Tuesday where he kept his hands concealed under the desk until a photographer snapped him touching his face.

The Band-Aid on President Donald Trump's right hand is visible as he poses for photographs with Rwandan President Paul Kagame (L) and Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi after signing a peace accord at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace on December 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

By Wednesday, Trump had downsized to one large Band-Aid on the same hand. When contacted to directly address the addition to Trump’s right hand, the White House sent a pre-prepared response that has been used multiple times in the past.

“President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

“His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.”

Trump also appeared sleepy at Thursday’s signing ceremony, with his eyelids closing during speeches.

The president was also spotted with droopy eyes during the Cabinet meeting, and appeared to be nodding off at times.

At the time, Leavitt insisted that Trump was nothing less than engaged during the Cabinet meeting.

“President Trump was listening attentively and running the entire three-hour marathon Cabinet meeting,” she told the Daily Beast in a statement.

President Donald Trump (C) poses for photographs with Rwandan President Paul Kagame (L) and Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi after signing a peace accord at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace on December 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The White House has consistently deflected questions about the omnipresent bruising by referring to a medical report released on July 17, which said the president had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which means the leg veins are not pushing blood back to the heart as they should.

They said in July it was a “benign and common condition” usually seen in individuals over 70, and pointed out that Trump was taking aspirin as part of his health regime.

The presidential Band-Aid is spotted again. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On Wednesday, the State Department announced they had renamed the former Institute of Peace to “reflect the greatest dealmaker in our nation’s history.”

It continued, “Welcome to the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace.”

Trump acknowledged the name change at Thursday’s signing ceremony.

“This is a nice building, I have to tell you,” Trump said. “So this is a special occasion for a lot of reasons, but number one, it’s our first occasion in this building using it for peace, and it’s all about peace.”