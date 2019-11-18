DEVELOPING
Four Killed, Six Wounded in ‘Mass Casualty’ Fresno Shooting
At least four people were killed and six wounded in a backyard shooting on Sunday evening in Fresno, California, police said. A little before 6 p.m., multiple 911 calls began coming in reporting a shooting, Lt. Bill Dooley of the Fresno Police Department told reporters. First responders arrived on the scene to find multiple victims, he said, “including deceased individuals in the backyard.” Lt. Dooley said “unknown suspects” had “snuck into the backyard,” where friends and family were gathered to watch a football game, then opened fire before fleeing. The police have no information on the suspects, who are still at large. The wounded were transported in to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno; all were in critical or critical but stable condition.