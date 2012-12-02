Friend: Belcher Suffered ‘Memory Loss’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Deadspin
Linebacker Jovan Belcher, who police say killed his girlfriend before shooting himself in the parking lot of Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, struggled with alcohol and prescription-drug troubles, according to a friend who spoke with sports website Deadspin. The player was “dazed and was suffering from short-term memory loss,” the friend said of Belcher after a mid-November game against the Bengals. Belcher and his girlfriend were both “very young,” the friend told Deadspin, and the promising NFL player had gotten into the habit of drinking “on a nightly basis.”