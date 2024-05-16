Friend Funding Hunter Biden’s Legal Defense Is ‘Tapped Out’: Report
GOING BROKE
Hunter Biden’s longtime friend Kevin Morris, a Hollywood lawyer who for the past few years has been funding the first son’s legal defense to the tune of more than $6 million, is “tapped out” and cannot continue to loan Hunter money, he confirmed to Politico Wednesday. An associate also confirmed the account to the publication, saying, “The reason Kevin got involved financially in the first place was that he could see that no one was going to help Hunter.” The associate added: “Now, four and a half years later, there’s still no help—and now Kevin is completely tapped out. So just when Hunter is facing two criminal trials starting in a few weeks, he has no resources. It’s pretty dire.” The president’s son is scheduled to go on trial for federal gun charges in Delaware starting June 3—with another federal tax trial scheduled to start on June 20 in California.