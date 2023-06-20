Friend of Missing Titanic Sub Passenger Reveals Last Text Before Trip
‘WEATHER’S BEEN BAD’
British billionaire Hamish Harding is one of the five passengers onboard the OceanGate Expeditions submarine, which has been reported missing after its trip to the Titanic wreckage since Sunday. In an interview with Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, one of Harding’s friends described his lust for adventure, which inspired him to take the fateful trip in the first place. “He understood the risks, for sure. There’s no doubt about that,” Colonel Terry Virts said. “The last text I got [from him] was, ‘Hey, we’re headed out tomorrow. It looks good. The weather’s been bad, so they’ve been waiting for this.’” Virts added that Harding last year had gone down to the Mariana Trench—the deepest oceanic trench on Earth—where he “set a few world records.” Harding, 58, is a prolific adventurer who’s traveled to Antarctica with astronaut Buzz Aldrin and even gone to space with Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ private space travel company.