Friends Are Fundraising for a Stormy Daniels Safe House

On Tuesday night, Stormy Daniels told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that Donald Trump’s supporters have bombarded her with threats since she testified at the Manhattan hush money trial that made the ex-president a convicted felon.

The porn star said she’s received Facebook threats “from people in my own community” and messages from strangers warning “they were going to rape everybody in my family, including my young daughter, before they killed them.”

The situation has apparently gotten so dire that her friends are pitching a fundraiser asking for donations to help the former adult film actress move to a safe house and pay back her voluminous legal fees.

During the segment, Maddow plugged a GoFundMe page titled “I Stand with Stormy Daniels”—created by her friend and former manager Dwayne Crawford, who’s now raised more than $700,000 of his $1 million goal as of Wednesday afternoon.

“We have had front-row seats to the parts of this story that don’t fit neatly into click-bait headlines,” Crawford wrote on the fundraising site, adding that her pals have witnessed the consequences of her speaking out against Trump, including her “not knowing whether or not her family will have a home come August.”

“It’s become unsafe for her family and her pets,” Crawford added. “Her horses have been shot twice now by protesters and even mainstream media paparazzi trying to provoke her out of her home. As if that’s not bad enough, Trump is still tangling her up in lawsuits in an effort to bleed her dry financially because his cult of minions will foot the bill for him to do so.”

“Stormy needs help to relocate her family to somewhere they can feel safe and live life on their terms,” Crawford continued on the crowdfunding site. “She needs assistance to be able to continue to pay the mounting court fees so that Trump doesn’t just win because his pocketbook seems endless.”

Crawford added that Daniels continues to fight the defamation suit judgment in court and as part of the litigation, requests for her child’s personal information.

The adult film actress made similar claims on Maddow, saying, “Trump is trying to make, I believe, trying to make an example out of me.” Daniels alleges Trump’s lawyers are demanding she be held in contempt and also face arrest.

Daniels also told the MSNBC anchor that her attorney’s fees total over half a million dollars in connection to a defamation suit she filed against Trump in 2018.

“Do you have any means of paying that?” Maddow asked.

“No, and nor do I think I should. It’s not fair,” Daniels replied.

Stormy stans have heeded the call on social media.

“Did not have giving money to @StormyDaniels on my bingo card for today but I did and you should too if you can,” one X user wrote, referencing the Maddow interview.

Karoli Kuns, managing editor of the website Crooks and Liars, shared a link to the GoFundMe that was reposted nearly 2,000 times. “Did you watch the interview?” Kuns posted on X. “He’s bullying her and threatening her 13-year old daughter.”

Writer E. Jean Carroll, who won a total of $88 million in two trials accusing Trump of rape and defamation, also appeared to support the effort. “I’d be happy to help!!” she tweeted on Tuesday night.

But not everyone was pleased with the giving spree.

Michael Avenatti, Daniels’ former attorney who is serving prison time for scamming her and multiple other clients, took to X from federal prison on Wednesday to bash her. Since Trump’s New York trial, the disgraced legal eagle has turned sympathizer for the GOP frontrunner as he fishes for a possible pardon.

“Stormy Daniels is not now, nor has she ever been, a ‘victim’ of President Trump. Her new claims, made as part of her GoFundMe grift, are complete bullshit,” Avenatti fumed.

“Trump is not threatening or harassing her daughter,” he added. “Daniels has simply been ordered to answer basic questions on a form about her income & child support/custody like every other judgment.”

Daniels told Maddow her professional life has also been upended by her testimony against Trump.

“I’ve lost a lot more than I’ve made,” she said. “Mostly my peace, mostly my daughter’s privacy, and time, time I’ll never get back with her.”