CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
‘Friends’ Co-Creator Says It Was Wrong to Misgender Chandler’s Parent
UNFRIENDLY
Read it at Daily News
One of the co-creators of the sitcom Friends says it was a “mistake” to misgender a trans character on the show. In an upcoming interview with the BBC World Service, Marta Kauffman said the representation of Chandler Bing’s parent Helena, played by Kathleen Turner, was wrong. “We kept referring to her as Chandler’s father, even though Chandler’s father was trans,” Kauffman said. “Pronouns were not yet something that I understood. So we didn’t refer to that character as she. That was a mistake.” Turner herself said in 2018 that she would not take the part again, arguing that it should have been given to a trans woman.