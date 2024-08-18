CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    ‘Friends’ Creators Offered Matthew Perry Out From Show During Addiction Struggles

    FRIEND AND FIGHTER

    Lily Mae Lazarus

    Journalist

    Matthew Perry smiles at the panel for the NBC series "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" at the Television Critics Association summer media tour in 2006.

    Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    Friends creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane said they asked Matthew Perry if he wanted to leave the sitcom after becoming aware of his addiction. “He was adamantly like: ‘No, this is really important to me,’” Crane told The Times of London on Friday. Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the show, was only sober for one season of the show, which aired for a decade on NBC. The actor was found dead after a ketamine overdose in October 2023. Two weeks prior to his death, Kauffman said “He and I were FaceTiming and he seemed really good.” On Aug. 15, five people, including Perry’s live-in assistant and a woman known as “The Ketamine Queen,” were charged in connection with the actor’s death.

    Read it at The New York Post