‘Friends’ Fans Won’t See Gay Scenes in China
CENSORED
Chinese television viewers are not getting the whole story in the re-release of the popular sitcom “Friends” in China. Several viewers report that scenes depicting LGBTQI and other sexual themes, including Ross explaining that his first wife is a lesbian and any reference to an orgasm, have been cut out or intentionally mistranslated. The move comes after Chinese entertainment platform Tencent also removed scenes from the film “Fight Club” that bring the story in line with Chinese culture, which is strictly censored. Several people reported the discrepancies on China’s Weibo social media. “Covering your mouth and ears does not mean non-existence,” one person wrote, according to the Guardian. “Friends” was streamed uncensored until 2018 and DVDs are available. But a clampdown on Western culture under Xi Jinping has led to increased censorship including a ban on any depiction of extramarital affairs, one night stands and gay relationships.