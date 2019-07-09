CHEAT SHEET
THE ONE WHERE THEY RUINED EVERYTHING
‘Friends’ Leaving Netflix for New HBO Streaming Platform
Friends is leaving Netflix and moving to HBO Max, a new streaming platform through WarnerMedia that will be anchored by HBO. HBO Max—a separate streaming service from HBO Now and HBO Go—is reportedly paying $425 million to carry Friends for five years, beginning in Spring 2020. HBO Max will also offer a host of other WarnerMedia crown jewels, including The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Pretty Little Liars, and a new thriller starring Kaley Cuoco. HBO Max will feature “exclusive streaming rights at launch to all 236 episodes of Friends—one of the biggest hits on television and in streaming,” according to the company. The move couldn’t be any less surprising, since fans first discovered Friends’ expiration date last December, but compounds the blow felt when Netflix announced just last month that The Office would also be leaving the streaming service.