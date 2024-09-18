‘Friends’ Star David Schwimmer Says He Turned Down Iconic Will Smith Role
‘BRUTAL DECISION’
David Schwimmer, known for being one of the six Friends in the mega-popular sitcom, almost had a part in another super successful franchise. During an interview on the Origins With Cush Jumbo podcast this week, the actor said he was offered Will Smith’s role in the alien action-comedy Men in Black. “[It] was a brutal decision,” Schwimmer said about turning down the role. Schwimmer said an offer for the leading role came just as he was about to start shooting his directorial debut, Since You’ve Been Gone. He had already brought on a bunch of his friends to participate in the movie, so walking away would’ve done damage to important relationships. “Look, I’m really aware, whatever 20 years later maybe more, [‘Men in Black’] would have made me a movie star. If you look at the success of that film and that franchise, my career would have taken a very different trajectory,” Schwimmer admitted. Since You’ve Been Gone was released as a TV movie.