The surviving members of the cast of Friends are preparing to release a joint statement about Matthew Perry’s shocking death, according to Page Six. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer have not posted on social media since their castmate was found dead in his jacuzzi on Saturday afternoon. “The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother, because that’s what Matty was—their brother,” a source told Page Six. “It’s just devastating.”