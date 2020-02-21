It’s Official: ‘Friends’ Will Reunite in Special on HBO Max
The cast of beloved TV show Friends are officially reuniting for an unscripted special on HBO Max, the streaming service announced Friday. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer have all signed on to participate in the reunion special and serve as executive producers alongside Kevin Bright and Marta Kauffman from the original series, which ran from 1994 to 2004. Ben Winston of The Late Late Show With James Corden will direct. Earlier reports projected that the Friends stars will rake in around $3 to $4 million for participating in the unscripted special.
“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together—we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library,” Kevin Reilly, HBO Max’s chief content officer, said in statement. “I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends—and audiences —gathered together in real time, and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.”