Fringe-Right Desperately Tries to Tie Matthew Perry’s Death to Vaccines

Read it at Newsweek
The fringe-right wasted no time suggesting that Matthew Perry’s death in a jacuzzi was somehow related to the COVID vaccine. Their so-called evidence? The Friends star in May promoted a T-shirt with the slogan “Could I be any more vaccinated.” The medical examiner has completed an autopsy on the 54-year-old actor—who suffered numerous health problems related to his long battle with addiction—but the cause of death has been delayed until toxicology comes back. But the likes of Laura Loomer don’t want to wait until the facts are in. “Sounds like he drowned in the Jacuzzi. Wonder if it’s COVID ‘vaccine’ related. He often talked about how he was proud to be extremely vaccinated,” she tweeted.