From Kate Middleton to Rihanna, The Best and Worst Dressed of the Week (PHOTOS)

0From Kate Middleton to Rihanna, The Best and Worst Dressed of the Week (PHOTOS)Our PicksKate Middleton experiments with hats, Allison Williams looked prim in Oscar de la Renta, and Rihanna goes sheer. See the fashion highs and lows of the week.Isabel WilkinsonUpdated Jul. 11, 2017 4:51PM ET / Published Mar. 29, 2013 3:00AM ET Getty Best Dressed, She Who Can Do No Wrong: Kerry Washington Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Best Dressed, Prim and Proper: Allison WilliamsLarry Busacca/Getty Best Dressed, Like We’ve Never Seen Her Before: Kate MiddletonAndy Stenning/AFP/Getty Best Dressed, Hint of Skin: Zoe KravitzRabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Best Dressed, What A Dream: Tilda SwintonRichard Drew/AP Best Dressed, Full Bloom: Natalia VodianovaPascal Le Segretain/Getty Best Dressed, Blue Mood: Saoirse RonanStephen Lovekin/Getty Best Dressed, Peplum Rally: Karolina KurkovaFelipe Ramales/PacificCoastNews Best Dressed Couple, Unsurprisingly: Stella McCartney and Alasdhair WillisJohn Stillwell/AFP/Getty Worst Dressed, What in the World!: Ke$ha Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Worst Dressed, See Thru Shorts: RihannaGeorge Pimentel/WireImage Worst Dressed, Shield Your Eyes: Ryan NewmanFrazer Harrison/Getty Isabel Wilkinson@isabelwilkinsonGot a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.