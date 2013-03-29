0

From Kate Middleton to Rihanna, The Best and Worst Dressed of the Week (PHOTOS)

Kate Middleton experiments with hats, Allison Williams looked prim in Oscar de la Renta, and Rihanna goes sheer. See the fashion highs and lows of the week.

Isabel Wilkinson

Getty

Best Dressed, She Who Can Do No Wrong: Kerry Washington

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty

Best Dressed, Prim and Proper: Allison Williams

Larry Busacca/Getty

Best Dressed, Like We’ve Never Seen Her Before: Kate Middleton

Andy Stenning/AFP/Getty

Best Dressed, Hint of Skin: Zoe Kravitz

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty

Best Dressed, What A Dream: Tilda Swinton

Richard Drew/AP

Best Dressed, Full Bloom: Natalia Vodianova

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Best Dressed, Blue Mood: Saoirse Ronan

Stephen Lovekin/Getty

Best Dressed, Peplum Rally: Karolina Kurkova

Felipe Ramales/PacificCoastNews

Best Dressed Couple, Unsurprisingly: Stella McCartney and Alasdhair Willis

John Stillwell/AFP/Getty

Worst Dressed, What in the World!: Ke$ha

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Worst Dressed, See Thru Shorts: Rihanna

George Pimentel/WireImage

Worst Dressed, Shield Your Eyes: Ryan Newman

Frazer Harrison/Getty

