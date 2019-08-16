From Paloma Wool to Farrow, the 5 Best Dresses From the Need Supply Sale

Need Supply has some of the most interesting and off-beat pieces and you’ll get compliments every time you wear them. If you want to add something to your closet that makes a statement without breaking the bank, this dress sale is your ticket. Use the code DRESS25 and get 25% off both full-price and already-discounted dresses. With three full pages to choose from, we’ve narrowed it down to the top 5 that you should seriously consider clicking Add to Cart on.

Paloma Wool Silvana Cupro Dress, $105: Paloma Wool is one of my favorite designers and should be on your radar, too. This dress is casual enough for daytime wear but can be easily dressed up with a pair of heels.

Farrow Chantal Ruffled Dress, $66: This is a great summer-to-fall dress. You can wear it now with a pair of sandals. And when the temperatures start cooling down, throw a denim jacket over it and switch out the sandals for boots.

NEED Biran Tee Dress in Black, $118: If you’re in need of a throw-on-and-go style of dress, here it is. Made from breezy Crepe de Chine, it’s the little black dress that you’ll want to wear every day.

Farrow Sabine Floral Dress, $41: I’m in the camp of Everyone Needs a Floral Dress. This option from Farrow is a great balance between retro-style and modern fashion.

Stelen Marcelina Button Down Tank Dress in Black, $19: Now if you want the true utilitarian dress, this is the one for you. Wear this over a T-shirt for a ‘90s style or throw a sweater over it for a transitional outfit you’ll be comfortable in all day.

