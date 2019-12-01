CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    ‘Frozen 2’ Breaks Thanksgiving Weekend Box Office Records, Earns $123.7 Million

    GROUNDBREAKING

    Emma Tucker

    Disney’ Frozen 2 broke box office records over the Thanksgiving weekend, bringing in $123.7 million over the five-day holiday, including $85.2 million over its second weekend in theaters. The musical fantasy film is close to the $300 million mark in North America alone and garnered an additional $164 million internationally, achieving $739 million at the global box office in only 12 days. The animated film beat the previous Thanksgiving movie records set by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire with $123.7 million over the five-day holiday and $74.1 million over the weekend. Alongside the record-breaking Disney film, Lionsgate’s murder mystery Knives Out generated $41.7 million between Wednesday and Sunday, and Disney-Fox’s Ford v Ferrari reached $19 million over the same time-period, achieving second and third place in the race. Frozen 2 is set to be the sixth Disney movie this year to surpass the $1 billion mark by the end of its time in theaters.

    Read it at Variety