‘Frozen 2’ Breaks Thanksgiving Weekend Box Office Records, Earns $123.7 Million
Disney’ Frozen 2 broke box office records over the Thanksgiving weekend, bringing in $123.7 million over the five-day holiday, including $85.2 million over its second weekend in theaters. The musical fantasy film is close to the $300 million mark in North America alone and garnered an additional $164 million internationally, achieving $739 million at the global box office in only 12 days. The animated film beat the previous Thanksgiving movie records set by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire with $123.7 million over the five-day holiday and $74.1 million over the weekend. Alongside the record-breaking Disney film, Lionsgate’s murder mystery Knives Out generated $41.7 million between Wednesday and Sunday, and Disney-Fox’s Ford v Ferrari reached $19 million over the same time-period, achieving second and third place in the race. Frozen 2 is set to be the sixth Disney movie this year to surpass the $1 billion mark by the end of its time in theaters.