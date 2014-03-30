‘Frozen’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Animated Movie Ever

CHEAT SHEET
All those repeat viewings did their work: Disney’s blockbuster Frozen has become the highest-grossing animated film of all time, surpassing Toy Story 3’s $1.063 billion box-office earnings. Frozen has earned $398 billion domestically and $674 billion internationally for a total of $1.072 billion. It’s cracked the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time, and is the first billion-dollar film for Disney Animation Studios. It’s next milestone is surpassing The Dark Knight Rises, which made $1.084 billion.