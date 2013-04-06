Fukushima Nuclear Tank Leaking

CHEAT SHEET
Over two years after a nuclear disaster, Fukushima's woes still aren't over. Tokyo Electric Power Co. announced on Saturday that the broken nuclear power plant, whose backup generators and cooling system were crippled after a March 2011 tsunami, is contaminating the surrounding area. Up to 120 tons of radioactive water may have leaked into the ground from a storage tank at the plant. The company plans to pump the remaining 13,000 cubic meters of water to more secure containers over the next two weeks and is continuing to investigate the cause of the leak. The water is not expected to reach the sea.