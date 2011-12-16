Fukushima Plant Declared Stable

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BBC
Let the decontamination begin: Japanese officials have brought the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into “cold shutdown condition” nine months after the earthquake and tsunami that caused a meltdown. That means the water that cools the nuclear rods remains below the boiling point and radioactive emissions are under control. Japan’s work, however, isn’t done, as now the country must clean up the plant and decontaminate the surrounding area. Officials say it will take decades to dismantle the plant completely.